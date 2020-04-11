Video shows inmates during riot at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – New video shows inmates inside the Lansing Correctional Facility during a riot that broke out Thursday.

Inmates destroyed offices, broke windows and set small fires during the riot.

Gov. Kelly addressed the riot at her daily news conference Friday. She said two inmates had minor injuries, but all were eventually secured and accounted for.

Kelly said her administration has never seen a situation like this.

“We’ve launched an investigation into what took place and what can be done moving forward to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Kelly said. “But rest assured, my administration will complete that work, hold those responsible for the disturbance to account and put in place any additional steps that are necessary to ensure that safety and order is maintained. We will learn from this.”

The riot came not long after KSNT News reported several staff members and inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility.