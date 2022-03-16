TOPEKA (KSNT) – A potentially lethal virus affecting fish is passing through lakes in Kansas, causing drastic population decreases in local species including, most notably, largemouth bass.

According to a newsletter from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the largemouth bass virus has been circulating in several Kansas lakes, causing largemouth bass populations to decrease at a rapid pace. While the virus has only been confirmed in a few locations, the KDWP believes it may have spread to other lakes in the state as well.

Largemouth bass virus is described by the KDWP as a naturally occurring disease that affects a variety of fish species, but not warm-blooded hosts. The virus has never been shown to infect people but it is always a good idea to thoroughly cook fish before consumption and never eat fish that are obviously sick.

Fish infected with the virus may not be able to swim normally in an upright manor, have open sores or lesions or just look sickly or skinny. The virus is lethal in black bass populations but other fish, such as crappie, bluegill, green sunfish and redear sunfish, have been known to carry the virus.

The virus first appeared in 2007 in Kansas at Crawford State Fishing Lake where the KDWP conducted a research investigation into how the virus was impacting the local fish populations. The investigation showed, out of 25 impoundments tested, only 14 came back positive. It is believed the virus has been spread by boats still wet from infected waters.

The Moline New City Lake, which used to be home to a large population of largemouth bass and was the home of several fishing tournaments, suffered a catastrophic loss of its largemouth bass in 2012. It was later confirmed this was due to largemouth bass virus after virology samples came back positive. The lake’s largemouth bass population has yet to recover from the virus and tournaments no longer take place there.

In 2020, the KDWP says over 15,000 fingerlings were stocked to help increase population density but few of those fish appeared to have survived. Only four fish per hour of electrofishing were sampled in the following year. The KDWP says it is unknown how long it will take for natural immunity to recover this population.

The KDWP goes on to say three other lakes are also suspected to have largemouth bass virus based upon population declines that mirror those seen at Moline New City Lake. These locations are: Eureka, Howard and Madison City Lakes. While this has not been confirmed by virology samples yet, historical data shows these lakes used to have a high population of bass and hosted tournaments every year. The catch rates for these lakes has declined to only a fraction of what it used to be, especially for large bass. None of these lakes have been deemed worthy of tournaments.

KDWP Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Chris Steffen revealed the effect of the largemouth bass virus on each individual lake varies in both in mortality and duration. While some lakes suffered catastrophic mortality and had slow recovery, other lakes that tested positive displayed no serious loss of bass or showed signs of the virus.

So what can anglers do to reduce the spread of the virus? The KDWP says anglers can help limit its spread by taking the following actions: