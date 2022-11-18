A recall is in effect for two vitamin products that may have been sold at stores in Kansas.

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores.

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins with Iron. The vitamin products were recalled due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Panthotenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label.

These vitamins were sold nationwide at the following stores:

Bargain Barn

99 Cents Only

Fruth Pharmacy

Joe V’s Smart Shop,

Rose’s Discount Stores

Rex Discount Pharmacy

Star Discount Pharmacy

Propst Discount Pharmacy

Dollar Tree

Other limited distributors

The FDA reports the recalled products come in 20- and 30-tablet containers with UPC codes 311845353238 and 311845486882. No illnesses have been reported thus far and no other People’s Choice and Healthy Sense products are impacted by this recall.

If you have purchased these products, you should discard it immediately. For more information, you can call Customer Care at 1-888-860-8376 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. For more information on this recall, click here.