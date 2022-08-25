TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last day to vote for “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest is Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol submitted a photo of their new cruiser for the contest. It is a blue 2022 Dodge Challenger with the agency’s signature logo on the side.

Voting for the contest ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. As of Aug. 23, the KHP cruiser was in 12th place for the contest with only the top 13 cruisers making it into the calendar.

These vehicles will be distributed to select troopers that show “extreme dedication,” according to Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the KHP.

You can cast your vote for our KHP Challenger at https://surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS. By following the link you can take a look at all 50 highway patrol cruisers. The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. EST on Thurs., Aug. 25th.