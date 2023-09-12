TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans can start casting votes in the first round of the “2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas” tournament.

Sixteen Kansas-made products are now available to be voted on for this year’s tournament, according to a press release from the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC). These products and their producers will be competing head-to-head from now through October to determine which is this year’s favorite pick among Kansans.

“Kansans cast thousands of votes for their favorite products during the this year’s nomination round. The top 16 vote getters are a great representation of the diverse items made in Kansas communities across the state,” KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson said. “We are excited to get this year’s tournament started.”

The products that can be voted on this year include:

Bourbon Whiskey Boot Hill Distillery Dodge City

M&Ms Caramel Chocolate Candies Mars Wrigley Topeka

Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader Bucket Caterpillar Inc. Wamego

Cheese Curds Alma Creamery Alma

Cobalt Surf Boat Cobalt Neodosha

Conquistador Wheel Corral MJE Livestock Equipment Montezuma

Custom drum rollers Curb Roller LLC Fairview

Flytyme Water Slide Splashtacular Paola

Handy Hook Helten Panacea, LLC Garden Plain

Landoll Traveling Axle Trailer Landoll Company, LLC Marysville

Plainscraft Covered Wagons Plainscraft, LLC Topeka

S-21 OUTBOUND Ready to Fly Plane Rans Designs, Inc Hays

Soy Candles Kansas Earth and Sky Candle Co. Ellinwood

The Beast Fire and Trail Building Hoe Prohoe Manufacturing LLC Munden

Turbo-Max Vertical Tiller Great Plains Manufacturing Salina

Vinyl albums Quality Record Pressings Salina



Voting for the first round will end at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, according to the KMC. The ultimate winner of the contest will be announced at the KMC summit on Oct. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Wichita, with each of the 16 participating contestants on hand to display their products.

To vote in the contest, click here. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, consider downloading our mobile app.