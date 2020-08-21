Voting taken off agenda for special city meeting on proposed police reform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has removed all action items from its upcoming city council meeting on August 25.

A city spokesperson, Molly Hadfield, said this is to allow enough time for public comment in preparation for an upcoming vote. That’s because there’s been public opposition to proposed police reform measures, including hundreds of people that are expected to rally at the Topeka City Hall in support of law enforcement.

“Based on input from the community at the meeting there will be a determination at a later date on what action items should be considered at future governing body meetings,” said Hadfield.

If you are interested in making public comment make sure to sign up here, as the city said it is expecting a packed house.