Wabaunsee County detectives track down Canadian who solicited explicit images from Kansas minor

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Wabaunsee County detectives successfully brought down a suspect in Canada who had allegedly coerced a Mission Valley School student into sending them explicit images.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a minor who reported they had been coerced into sending explicit images to someone on social media.

Wabaunsee County Deputy King and Detective Kirsch worked diligently on this investigation and were able to locate a suspect in Canada.

Authorities in Canada were able to get a search warrant and found the suspect, along with evidence, that they had solicited and promoted child pornography.