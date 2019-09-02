WalletHub ranks Overland Park third best place to buy home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – For those in the market for real-estate, look no further than a Kansas City suburb.

WalletHub published its list of “2019’s Best Real-Estate Markets” last Tuesday, placing Overland Park in the top three for best places to buy a home. The list comes as WalletHub notes unemployment falling and house prices rising. Simultaneously, however, the site reports “fewer homes are affordable because mortgage rates are rising.”

Factors weighed in favor of the Kansas suburb included the median rise in home value, home sales turnover rate and job growth. Overland Park also scored 57 for ranked affordability and economic environment.

Wichita also made number 22 for overall best rank in the large cities category, though it placed at 95 for best places to buy a home.

To see the full WalletHub list, click here.