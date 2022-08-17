The Wamego Police Department is widening its net as they attempt to find a missing 15-year-old.

The Wamego Police had previously asked for help from the public after a 15-year-old female, identified as Trinity, went missing from her residence in Salina on August 12.

The 5-foot, 2-inches tall Trinity has red and black hair, according to authorities.

Police believe she may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction City area.

Authorities think she may be with a 16-year-old identified as Alejandra. Alejandra is 5-foot, 7-inches and 125 pounds with brown eyes.

If you have any information about either Trinity or Alejandra please call the Wamego Police at (785) 456-9553, the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112, or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.