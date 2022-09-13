TOPEKA (KSNT) – A $1 million dollar anonymous gift will be used to build a new presidential residence by Washburn’s campus, according to a press release issued by the school Tuesday.

“The location is a perfect fit for Washburn, which has transformed over the last two decades to become a bustling residential campus,” said Marshall Meek, president of Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. “This is a vision we’ve had for some time, and once again, our alumni and friends step up to make a vision come to life. It never ceases to amaze me.”

The new home will be built at 1709 SW MacVicar Avenue. The lot was purchased by the Foundation in 2021 and given to the university as a gift.

“The site is a beautiful full-acre lot with mature trees. It is the ideal location for a presidential residence directly across the street from the main campus,” said Shelly Buhler, chair of Washburn University Board of Regents. “We are grateful to the donor who is making this vision a reality for us as we transition to a new leader.”