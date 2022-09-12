TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. News and World Report is calling Washburn University in Topeka one of the best regional universities in the midwest.

“It is wonderful to see Washburn recognized in this way,” said President Jerry Farley. “The faculty at Washburn is committed to teaching and to our students. Our academic support staff is dedicated, and our students benefit. This recognition by U.S. News demonstrates our commitment to student success, through graduation and beyond.”

According to U.S. News and World Report, Washburn University was also ranked as the top regional university in Kansas for student veterans. The rankings are based on survey results and data from schools including class size, financial aid is given, graduation rates, and peer opinion.

“If you’re looking for public universities in this region, we’re a great choice,” said Christa Smith, director of Strategic Analysis, Research, and Reporting, who completed a majority of the survey on Washburn’s behalf. “That means you’re going to graduate on time, with less debt and with a top-quality education.”

Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students and 200 academic programs.