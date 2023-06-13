TOPEKA (KSNT) — Washburn University recently revealed its comprehensive seven-year campus plan, featuring a notable initiative to repurpose one of its oldest buildings.

Carnegie Hall has been an integral part of Washburn University since its construction in 1904. Originally funded by renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the iconic structure was envisioned as a cultural and educational hub for the community.

Since its inception, Carnegie Hall has played a pivotal role in fostering knowledge and learning.

In 1955, it underwent a significant transformation when it was repurposed as the Law School, following the construction of the Morgan Hall Library. However, the building suffered damage during the devastating tornado of 1966. Subsequently, since 1968, Carnegie Hall has housed the Department of Education.

With the recent opening of Washburn’s new Law School, the oldest building on campus, Carnegie Hall, will be repurposed once again, as the Department of Education prepares to move to its new location.

Recognizing the historical significance of this esteemed structure, Martha Imparato, Washburn Historian, explains its importance to the university community.

“People have been proud that it’s a Carnegie building,” Imparato said. “It’s our oldest building, and it’s been on the historic register since 1987, recognized on the national and state historic registers.”

As Washburn’s Carnegie Hall opens its doors to a new generation of students, it continues to symbolize academic excellence and serves as a vital space for learning.

This repurposing project within the broader seven-year campus plan signifies Washburn University’s commitment to honoring its rich heritage while adapting to the evolving needs of its educational programs.