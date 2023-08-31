WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cessna 210 was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

It happened around 12: 45 p.m. Wednesday at Eisenhower National Airport.

Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager for the airport, says the airplane experienced a power failure and made an emergency landing.

The control tower reported seeing smoke coming from the engine before the pilot reported to be losing power. The aircraft then went down in a field northeast of the runway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Three people were on board at the time, a 42-year-old male pilot, a 40-year-old male, and a 35-year-old male.

No one was hurt.