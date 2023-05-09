HAYS (KSNT) – Motorists are being advised by state troopers to be careful driving on I-70 in Western Kansas as dust is picked up by an approaching storm front.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman took to social media to show Kansans what conditions are like near the City of Hays. He said the blowing dust has caused visibility on the highway to fall.

Severe weather is predicted to occur throughout Tuesday, bringing hail and damaging wind gusts, according to KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor. The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Topeka is also predicting severe weather activity as storms move east/southeast into eastern Kansas with large hail and winds up to 80 mph.

You can keep up with severe weather in your area by checking out our forecast and radar.