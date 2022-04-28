KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The land along a busy Kansas City Interstate looked a little reminiscent of the wild west Thursday afternoon.

A pair of horses escaped from property and ran free along Interstate 635 near 38th Street around 1 p.m.

About a half-dozen Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area to make sure the horses didn’t run into traffic.

The horses did decide to avoid the highway and used a bridge to trot across Interstate 635.

The horses were corralled about 15 minutes after officers arrived in the area to help. Officers also located the owner of the horses who retrieved the animals.