WATCH LIVE: First virtual Late Night in the Phog to start at 7 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – For the first time since 1985, Allen Fieldhouse is silent for the start of Late Night in the Phog as the university holds the first-ever virtual start to its basketball season.

The 36th annual Late Night in the Phog is not breaking tradition and will go live online starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

You can watch live here:

This year’s event will feature skits by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions and scrimmages by the teams.