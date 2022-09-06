GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new DNA evidence in the case.

Mandi K. Alexander (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon in Great Bend, Cory Latham, Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge, said the KBI and the Great Bend Police Department hope the new evidence will help them finally solve the crime.

On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at the bakery outlet, and 79-year-old customer Mary Drake were killed. It happened inside the business, at one of the busiest intersections in Great Bend, sometime between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

A Dolly Madison driver who made an unplanned visit to the store found the bodies around 8 p.m. They were in a pool of blood. The murder weapon was never found.

Mary A. Drake (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

In KSN’s previous reports about the murders, police said they were having trouble finding a motive. Very little money was taken from the business. They also considered that Alexander was going through a custody battle at the time, but her ex-husband had an alibi.

The bakery at 1004 Harrison shut down shortly after the murders.

The Great Bend Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation followed up on hundreds of leads but have not solved the case.

The KBI lists a $17,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the KBI said that over the past year, its special agents and forensic scientists completed an exhaustive review of all the physical evidence collected in the case. They reassessed the potential for additional results by using current forensic technologies, especially those that have had significant advancements since the killings.

As a result, DNA from a man was discovered on a sample collected from the body of one of the victims.

The KBI said that its agents and Great Bend police detectives have collected numerous DNA samples for comparison but have not found any matches yet. They will continue trying to find a match.

In the meantime, if you have information about this crime or any crime, call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.