Weapons charge for convicted felon after accidental KC Zoo shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Kansas City man is facing a felony weapons charge after an accidental shooting at the Kansas City Zoo that killed his cousin.

Federal prosecutors said Anthony Meneses was arrested Thursday after being charged earlier this week as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kansas City police found 19-year-old Jason Smith suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car in the zoo’s parking lot on Sunday. Prosecutors said Meneses was sitting behind Smith in the car when he reached for a gun in a back pocket of the driver’s seat. The gun went off, and the bullet went through the seat and hit Smith.