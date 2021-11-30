‘Weaving in and out’ leads to multi-car crash on Kansas highway, authorities say

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Three cars crashed on I-435 with one overturning in a reckless driving incident earlier on Tuesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Crash logs show around 10:45 a.m., a Chrysler PT Cruiser was weaving in and out of traffic at a faster rate of speed than normal traffic. Around milepost 8.6 southbound on I-435, the cruiser struck the rear of a second vehicle and began to flip over in the middle of I-435. A third vehicle, a Ford F-350, tried to avoid hitting the overturning PT Cruiser, but struck the second vehicle before coming to a stop.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to KHP. The other two drivers were unharmed.

