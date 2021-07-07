Well-known Wichita anchor Roger Cornish passes away

WICHITA (KSNW) — Roger Cornish, a former anchor at KWCH, has died at the age of 66 of liver disease.

Cornish started in the TV news business at the age of 17 as a camera operator in Hutchinson.

He joined the KWCH team in Wichita in the 1980s, pairing with a number of co-anchors, including Susan Peters and then Cindy Klose.

After more than four decades in the business, Cornish retired in 2018. During his career, he earned many awards. He was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Heartland Chapter Silver Circle in 2006. The next year, he was inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

KWCH says Cornish wanted people to smile when they remember him. He leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren.