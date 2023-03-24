WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect in a bank robbery in Wellington was shot and killed after a short police pursuit in Oklahoma on Friday.
KFOR reports that officials say the suspect was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Kansas, telling the bank teller he had a bomb.
The FBI is handling the case. Authorities tell KSN there was a bank robbery at Impact Bank on East Harvey Street in Wellington around 12:30 p.m.
According to the KFOR, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers tracked the vehicle down after the Kansas Turnpike Authority reported the vehicle had passed through a tollgate.
OHP engaged in a short pursuit that ended in Perry, Oklahoma when the suspect got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot while attempting to run into a nearby field.
KFOR reports authorities returned fire, and the suspect was confirmed dead. A bomb squad cleared the suspect’s vehicle of any explosives.
This is a developing story.