WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Part of Interstate 70 in Saline County has been closed due to a crash that involved a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper vehicle.

KHP Trooper Ben said in a tweet that shortly after 2 p.m., a patrol vehicle was hit while assisting a motorist at milepost 249. The trooper is alert and conscious.

There is no word on if the other driver suffered any injuries.

It is state law for motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.