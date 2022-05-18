KANSAS (KSNT) – Two men died Tuesday when they collided at an intersection in western Kansas in Wichita County.

Joseph Andrew Gomes, 23, of Scott City, was eastbound on County Road H, when he failed to yield for a stop sign, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His 2001 Chevy Tahoe struck Landon Lane Koehn, 43, of Marienthal, who was driving north on County Road 15.

Koehn, who was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500, died at the scene.

The crash happened at 5:54 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.