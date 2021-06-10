What are the station options if Amtrak expansion passes?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — The president of Occidental Management Inc., the current owner of Wichita’s historic Union Station, says they’ve been planning for an Amtrak return for several years.

“We did talk to some Amtrak officials about, okay tell us about your programming needs,” said Chad Stafford, Occidental Management Inc’s president. “How do you service customers? How much space does that require for passenger loading and baggage loading?”

Stafford says there are two potential station options near Douglas St. The first option, build on the new portion as part of the old Union Station, or the second option, build a new station to the south of where the old station is.

“We did a full building design for them that matches the materials and things we’ve put into Union Station when we renovated it,” said Stafford.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says we need to temper our expectation of looking at this return of Amtrak as any guarantee yet.

“I’ve been in elected office long enough to know that really you don’t count your eggs before they hatch, right?” Whipple added.

But, he does say he feels the excitement building for a potential return.

“I think that we’re closer than we’ve been in a very long time in securing Amtrak and reestablishing those routes.”