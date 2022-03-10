TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ukraine once possessed around 1,900 nuclear weapons in its arsenal. What happened to these weapons of mass destruction and would they have prevented the current conflict with Russia?

Washburn University Professor Tom Prasch says probably not. In fact, he says that it might have sped up conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Arms Control Association, Ukraine once counted 1,900 nuclear warheads, 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles and 44 strategic bombers in 1991 when they became independent. However, Ukraine did not hold on to their weapons for long: they quickly began to work with the U.S. and Russia to hand their weapons away as part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Prasch said that Ukraine gave them up during the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 to make their country a non-nuclear state. The U.S., Russia and the United Kingdom signed on to the treaty which would send all of Ukraine’s nuclear weapons into Russian hands in return for Ukrainian independence.

“They had something like a third of all the nuclear weapons in the U.S.S.R. (Soviet Union) in their territory and, above all else, they are giving them up here,” Prasch said.

Among other parts specified in the treaty, all three signing world powers agreed to refrain from using nuclear weapons against any non-nuclear state except in a case of self-defense or protecting their allies. All three countries agreed to respect the existing borders of Ukraine and its independence. At least one part of the treaty appears to have been violated by Russia recently as it specifies that the signers of the treaty would “refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.”

“At this point, Ukraine gives up its nuclear weapons, joins the nuclear non-proliferation pact in exchange for guarantees of its borders and territorial integrities by the Russians, the Americans and the British,” Prasch said.

Prasch went on to say that had Ukraine held on to their nuclear weapons it would have made matters worse as Ukraine likely never would have left the Soviet Union in the first place.

“I don’t think, practically speaking, it was a possibility not to give up the nuclear weapons,” Prasch said. “I don’t think Ukrainian independence at that time, I don’t think they would’ve been allowed to do that without their nuclear weapons. It was part of the process of the dissolution of the U.S.S.R.”

Ukraine giving up their nuclear arms was required so as to help reduce the number of nuclear-armed nations in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse. When asked what would have happened had Ukraine possessed nuclear weapons in 2022, if that would have prevented a Russian invasion, Prasch responded by saying that it was highly unlikely that Ukraine would have developed a nuclear weapons program between 1994 and 2022.

“If they had… I’m not sure what would have happened, especially with Putin’s present state of mind,” Prasch said. “Having lived through a bunch of the Cold War myself, to see it as a rational way of doing policy is a problem. Juggling nuclear arms is always a bad policy.”