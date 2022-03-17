OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — By now, you have probably heard that NBC’s American Song Contest begins on Monday, March 21, from 7-9 p.m. CST, but do you know what it is?

The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. It is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest.” Viewers will be able to go online to post their votes and watch the show. The live competition will consist of three rounds: the qualifying rounds, semifinals, and the grand final. The contest will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

  • American Song Contest co-host Kelly Clarkson
  • American Song contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg
  • American Song Contest co-host Snoop Dogg

Out of the 56 contestants, the artist who will be representing Kansas is Broderick Jones.

Jones is a singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas. According to Jones’ biography from the American Song Contest, he is known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” He has racked up over 35 million streams without help from anyone else. Jones put his own “spotlight on the city” as he moved closer to his dream of becoming the biggest artist to come from Kansas. He believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok. To find out where you can listen to his music, click here.

  • American Song Contest Kansas representative, Broderick Jones. (Courtesy: Broderick Jones)
  • American Song Contest Kansas representative, Broderick Jones. (Courtesy: Broderick Jones)

Atlantic Records will be serving as the exclusive music partner for the contest. They are best known for producing music for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Sia, Coldplay, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, and Charli XCX. Atlantic will release the original songs featured in the American Song Contest. Every week, they will release a new batch of songs at 10 p.m. CST.

“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking, but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial, and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records,” said American Song Contest’s Executive Producer Audrey Morrissey. “We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”

Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast, adds, “Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on American Song Contest. As an innovative music label, we’re always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and American Song Contest is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We’re honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire American Song Contest team.”

Meet the Artists:  

  1. Alabama: Ni/Co
  2. Alaska: Jewel
  3. American Samoa: Tenelle
  4. Arizona: Las Marias
  5. Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
  6. California: Sweet Taboo
  7. Colorado: Riker Lynch
  8. Connecticut: Michael Bolton
  9. Delaware: Nitro Nitra
  10. Florida: Ale Zabala
  11. Georgia: Stela Cole
  12. Guam: Jason J.
  13. Hawaii: Bronson Varde
  14. Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
  15. Illinois: Justin Jesso
  16. Indiana: UG skywalkin
  17. Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
  18. Kansas: Broderick Jones
  19. Kentucky: Jordan Smith
  20. Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
  21. Maine: King Kyote
  22. Maryland: Sisqó
  23. Massachusetts: Jared Lee
  24. Michigan: Ada LeAnn
  25. Minnesota: Yam Haus
  26. Mississippi: Keyone Starr
  27. Missouri: Brett Seper
  28. Montana: Jonah Prill
  29. Nebraska: Jocelyn
  30. Nevada: The Crystal Method
  31. New Hampshire: MARi
  32. New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
  33. New Mexico: Khalisol
  34. New York: ENISA
  35. North Carolina: John Morgan
  36. North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
  37. Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
  38. Ohio: Macy Gray
  39. Oklahoma: AleXa
  40. Oregon: courtship.
  41. Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
  42. Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
  43. Rhode Island: Hueston
  44. South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
  45. South Dakota: Judd Hoos
  46. Tennessee: Tyler Braden
  47. Texas: Grant Knoche
  48. U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
  49. Utah: Savannah Keyes
  50. Vermont: Josh Panda
  51. Virginia: Almira Zaky
  52. Washington: Allen Stone
  53. Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
  54. West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
  55. Wisconsin: Jake’O
  56. Wyoming: Ryan Charles

Visit the American Song Contest’s interactive map to learn more about each artist.