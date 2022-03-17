OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — By now, you have probably heard that NBC’s American Song Contest begins on Monday, March 21, from 7-9 p.m. CST, but do you know what it is?

The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. It is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest.” Viewers will be able to go online to post their votes and watch the show. The live competition will consist of three rounds: the qualifying rounds, semifinals, and the grand final. The contest will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

American Song Contest co-host Kelly Clarkson

American Song contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg

American Song Contest co-host Snoop Dogg

Out of the 56 contestants, the artist who will be representing Kansas is Broderick Jones.

Jones is a singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas. According to Jones’ biography from the American Song Contest, he is known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” He has racked up over 35 million streams without help from anyone else. Jones put his own “spotlight on the city” as he moved closer to his dream of becoming the biggest artist to come from Kansas. He believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok.

American Song Contest Kansas representative, Broderick Jones. (Courtesy: Broderick Jones)

Atlantic Records will be serving as the exclusive music partner for the contest. They are best known for producing music for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Sia, Coldplay, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, and Charli XCX. Atlantic will release the original songs featured in the American Song Contest. Every week, they will release a new batch of songs at 10 p.m. CST.

“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking, but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial, and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records,” said American Song Contest’s Executive Producer Audrey Morrissey. “We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”

Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast, adds, “Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on American Song Contest. As an innovative music label, we’re always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and American Song Contest is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We’re honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire American Song Contest team.”

Meet the Artists:

Alabama: Ni/Co Alaska: Jewel American Samoa: Tenelle Arizona: Las Marias Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb California: Sweet Taboo Colorado: Riker Lynch Connecticut: Michael Bolton Delaware: Nitro Nitra Florida: Ale Zabala Georgia: Stela Cole Guam: Jason J. Hawaii: Bronson Varde Idaho: Andrew Sheppard Illinois: Justin Jesso Indiana: UG skywalkin Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley Kansas: Broderick Jones Kentucky: Jordan Smith Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz Maine: King Kyote Maryland: Sisqó Massachusetts: Jared Lee Michigan: Ada LeAnn Minnesota: Yam Haus Mississippi: Keyone Starr Missouri: Brett Seper Montana: Jonah Prill Nebraska: Jocelyn Nevada: The Crystal Method New Hampshire: MARi New Jersey: Brooke Alexx New Mexico: Khalisol New York: ENISA North Carolina: John Morgan North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu Ohio: Macy Gray Oklahoma: AleXa Oregon: courtship. Pennsylvania: Bri Steves Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán Rhode Island: Hueston South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti South Dakota: Judd Hoos Tennessee: Tyler Braden Texas: Grant Knoche U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock Utah: Savannah Keyes Vermont: Josh Panda Virginia: Almira Zaky Washington: Allen Stone Washington, D.C.: NËITHER West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham Wisconsin: Jake’O Wyoming: Ryan Charles

Visit the American Song Contest’s interactive map to learn more about each artist.