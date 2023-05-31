WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s bird! It’s a plane! Actually, it was reportedly a SpaceX capsule that Kansans may have seen light up the night sky on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said the long red streak was probably a SpaceX Dragon Capsulereturning from its mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The NWS says it was scheduled to splash down near the Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 10:03 p.m.

If you have videos or pictures, you can send them to KSN by clicking here.