TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents of Northeast Kansas are weighing in on the possible gas tax holiday that was recently proposed by President Biden.

Biden called for a three-month federal gas tax holiday on June 20. If it passes, state governments will decide whether to suspend the gas taxes or not. Oil and natural gas providers in Kansas are at the mercy of the government’s decisions so they’re trying to focus on what they can control, which is producing as much oil and gas as they can.

Providers across the state have been playing catch-up on their supply since the COVID-19 pandemic. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and controversies in Ukraine aren’t helping things either. They say it will be hard for gas and oil prices to truly drop until they can produce more oil in the U.S.

However, there’s currently a national restriction on how much they’re allowed to drill and produce. Now, potentially lower gas prices could drive more people to state filling their cars up more often, causing us to end up right back at square one.

“It could increase demand for gasoline — simply because when it goes down, people might buy more,” said Ed Cross, President of Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association. “And he has restricted supply, so if demand goes up and supply your hasn’t expanded, it could make gasoline prices go back up again.”

“I would worry it’d be a short-term mandate on the situation, and I would wonder how that would influence repairs for bridges and the tax money that would be collected for transportation that’s needed,” said Mike Orth, Topeka resident.

Federal gas taxes go toward the “Highway Trust Fund,” a national transportation fund that pays for highways and mass transit. A tax holiday would cause the fund to lose billions of dollars, meaning that money for road repairs and other programs will have to be found elsewhere. Now, Americans are waiting for a decision from Congress about the proposal.