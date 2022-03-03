OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The first Whataburger in Kansas will open its doors in Overland Park on Monday.

The restaurant chain announced the third metro area location and first in the state will open on March 7 at 11 a.m.

“We’re grateful for the amazing reception our first two Kansas City-area restaurants have received,” Whataburger Senior Area Coach Mike Garza said. “We’re excited to open our first Whataburger in Kansas as we continue to grow in the region.”

The lobby of the new Overland Park location, located at 8420 W 135th Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight and the drive-thru will operate 24/7.

The first two metro locations opened in Lee’s Summit and Independence in November last year.

Three more corporate-owned stores and five through the KMO Burger franchise, who partners with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are in the plans for 2022 and three more in 2023.

Current locations

18902 E US 50 Highway, Independence, Missouri

1460 NE Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

8420 W 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas (open’s Monday)

Future locations