Whataburger to expand into Kansas too, company announces on 70th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAF) – Whataburger is celebrating their 70th anniversary today, and soon, Kansans will get to celebrate with them.

Related Posts Whataburger confirms Kansas City is part of major expansion plan

In an anniversary statement, the popular Southern fast-food burger chain announced that it will be expanding into three new states in 2021, including Kansas and Missouri. The company had already confirmed they were coming to Lee’s Summit in Missouri.

Now, the company has revealed more of their expansion plan. Whataburger is building 35 restaurants and entering, for the first time, Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee.

It’s unclear where the company will locate their new store in Kansas.

“From all of us to all of you, thank you for the last 70 years,” Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson said. “And get ready for the next 70.”