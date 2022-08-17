Sunflowers at Grinter Farms are in full bloom, decorating the fields with a golden hue. (Photo: Judy Le/WDAF-TV 4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you like them raw, roasted, salted, or flavored, it’s considered to be the best snack in the state of Kansas, according to Food and Wine.

Their answer: sunflower seeds. Kansas is called the Sunflower state.

It’s also considered to be a favorite summer snack for outside athletes or someone sitting on the porch.

The publication also highlighted Sunflower Food Company in Lenexa, Kansas, which sells sunflower seeds dipped in chocolate with a candy coating.

According to Food & Wine, the best snack for the state of Missouri is red hot riplets.

You can also check the full list of every state’s best snacks on the Food and Wine website.