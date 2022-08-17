KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you like them raw, roasted, salted, or flavored, it’s considered to be the best snack in the state of Kansas, according to Food and Wine.
Their answer: sunflower seeds. Kansas is called the Sunflower state.
It’s also considered to be a favorite summer snack for outside athletes or someone sitting on the porch.
The publication also highlighted Sunflower Food Company in Lenexa, Kansas, which sells sunflower seeds dipped in chocolate with a candy coating.
According to Food & Wine, the best snack for the state of Missouri is red hot riplets.
You can also check the full list of every state’s best snacks on the Food and Wine website.