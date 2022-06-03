PRATT (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced the date to expect the results of the nonresident deer draw on Friday.

Results for deer permits for the 2022-2023 seasons have historically been released in the first week of June. However, the KDWP says that for 2022 applicants can expect results in mid-June at the earliest. The launch of a new licensing system by the KDWP on May 1 has pushed the timeline for the nonresident deer draw back several weeks while customer data is transferred.

”KDWP had another record year of nonresident deer applications,” said Shanda Knapic, chief of licensing. “We received almost 30,000 applications from April 1 – 29. We’re aware the anticipation of waiting on draw results can be stressful; however we appreciate your patience with us as we validate the data and confirm the accuracy of the information that was migrated into our new system.”

When the draw is completed, all applicants will get an email with their results. Those who are successful will receive either a printed carcass tag in the mail or an e-tag on the “Go Outdoors” mobile app, depending on which option they chose on the application. Those who were unsuccessful will receive a refund check in the mail.

For more information about the new mobile app, go here. For information on deer season dates, regulations and more, go here.