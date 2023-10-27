TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has announced that flags across Kansas will be lowered to half-staff until next week.

Grace Hoge, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, shared Kelly’s announcement in a press release on Friday, Oct. 27. Kelly has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff now through to Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

“The State of Kansas stands in solidarity with Maine and mourns the victims who lost their lives to this senseless act of violence in Lewiston,” said Kelly. “Our thoughts are with the families grieving their loved ones during this tragedy.”

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.