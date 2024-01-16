TOPEKA (KSNT) – People across Kansas are taking photos of an odd sun phenomenon appearing overhead.

Nature can often deliver strange and out-of-the-ordinary sights depending where you are on the planet. One recent phenomenon spotted over Kansas was spotted by members of the National Weather Service (NWS) and other local residents this past week.

While it may look weird, this light display is actually recognized as a common occurrence by meteorologists. Both KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Matt Miller and the NWS identified the event as a ‘sun dog’ or ‘mock sun’ show.

Two 27 News viewers submitted photos of the sun dog on Jan. 13 with the NWS station in Goodland posting a photo to social media on Jan. 15. This comes shortly after the NWS posted a photo of another weird light display appearing over Kansas towns.

A sun dog or mock sun display can be recognized when it looks like there are three suns in the sky. The sun appears at the center while two other, dimmer lights are formed on either side. The event is officially recognized as a ‘parhelion’ and forms when conditions are right.

The sun dog can form when clouds of tiny ice crystals form into clouds high in the atmosphere. Once light hits the ice, it breaks apart into a display of different colors which is similar to the way rainbows are formed.

The ice crystals need to be falling to the ground for the light to be reflected where people can see it, according to the NWS. Each crystal is breaking up the sun’s rays, but the only ones we see forming the sun dog are those which are at the same level as our eyes. The glimmer from the pieces of ice come together to create false suns in line with the real one.

Have you spotted a unique weather phenomenon or other unexplainable sights in the atmosphere? Send it to matthew.self@ksnt.com to have it investigated.

