WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Sim’s Park was invaded by a herd of hungry goats Tuesday.

The goats will be there working for two weeks to clear brush and poison ivy. The City of Wichita says the goats are more eco-friendly and can remove brush not easily reached by machinery in the sandy area.

The park is at 2020 W. Murdock St. near North Sim Park Drive and West Murdock Drive.