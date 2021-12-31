Why you shouldn’t put your Christmas tree on the curb this year

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As the holiday season comes to a close tomorrow, you might start thinking about putting away the Christmas decorations and that includes taking down the tree.

But officials are asking people not to leave their trees on the curb. Although it may be an easy option, trees are not meant to go to the landfill.

Not only do they take up a lot of space at the landfill, but they also take a very long time to biodegrade.

“Trees are dense, lumber is dense just by the nature of it,” Shawnee County Solid Waste Director Bill Sutton said. “They do take longer to break down because of the way it is composed. And obviously, they take up a lot of room in our truck too.”

There are a few other options aside from leaving the tree on the side of the road that you can take this year. For example, you can bring your tree to Munn Memorial Drive to donate it to the zoo. Staff and volunteers there use the trees as enrichment for the animals.

Or you can bring your tree to Custom Tree Care located on SW 29th.

Sutton reminds people to not burn their Christmas trees, as it is a huge fire hazard around this time of year.