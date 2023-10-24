WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A head-on collision in Wilson County claimed the lives of a Wichita and a Rogers, Arkansas, man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Dustin Hale, 29, of Arkansas, was driving a Chevrolet Express Van east on Kansas Highway 400 around 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the same time, Scott Bryant, 51, of Wichita, was driving a Ford Escape west on the same highway.

Hale’s van crossed the center line and crashed into Bryant’s car. Bryant’s car spun counter-clockwise into the east ditch where it caught on fire.

Bryant and Hale were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.