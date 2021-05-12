Wichita beats KC for top 3 best BBQ towns on chefs’ website

WICHITA (KSNT) – May is National BBQ month and Chef’s Pencil, an online cookbook where professional Chefs share their favorite recipes, worked with TripAdvisor to find out which cities are the best for enjoying fantastic BBQ.

After the site analyzed the ratings for all BBQ restaurants in the nation’s top 75 cities, Wichita ranked No. 3 with a 4.25 rating. It was just below Oklahoma City at a 4.26 and well ahead of state rival Kansas City 4.04.

Findings: