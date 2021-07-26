Wichita business owner indicted on tax fraud

WICHITA (KSNT) – The United States Attorney’s Office has indicted a 38-year-old Wichita man on 17 counts of failure to pay over payroll taxes.

According to documents, Jesus Perez-Aguayo served as owner, operator, and president of two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling. Between 2015 and 2019, Perez-Aguayo is accused of collecting but not forwarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in employee payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS is investigating the case. Each count of failure to pay over payroll taxes carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.