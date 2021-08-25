Wichita council sets $15 minimum hourly wage for employees

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 for full-time city employees as part of the city’s new $670 million budget.

The vote on Tuesday comes as the city plans to begin filling several positions that were kept vacant to save money. Officials had predicted the city would face a $10 million to $11 million shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Wichita will receive $70 million in federal COVID-19 funds and unexpected increases in sales tax revenue. City officials plan to start filling 139 civilian positions and add seven police officers. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the current minimum wage is between $12 and $13 per hour.