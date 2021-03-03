Wichita deputy caught smuggling contraband into jail

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said a 35-year-old deputy who works in the county jail has been arrested during an investigation into contraband brought into the jail.

Easter said the investigation began last week after officials got a tip that David Cameron was bringing contraband into the jail.

During that investigation, detectives discovered Cameron also was involved in an incident involving neglect of an inmate.

On Monday, detectives seized a phone, marijuana, tobacco, a lighter and K-2, a suspected synthetic drug, from inmates in one jail pod.

Cameron, who has been with the sheriff’s office since June 2019, was suspended without pay during the investigation.