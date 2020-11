Boomer, the Wichita bomb sniffing dog, gets his 15 minutes of fame after getting caught staying in shape.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita explosive detection canine Boomer is getting his 15 minutes of internet fame after Police Chief Gordon Ramsey posted the four-legged law enforcement officer on his Twitter account getting in a cardiovascular workout.

Boomer is a 2-year-old golden retriever assigned to the bomb squad.

Stopped into work today to catch up, but the computer systems were down, so I went to the police gym. I found explosive detection canine Boomer on a treadmill getting in his daily workout. Apparently he loves the treadmill so much he does an hour every day! Love it! pic.twitter.com/gjIunWrDhv — Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 22, 2020

Boomer was walking on the treadmill in the police gym. According to Chief Ramsay Boomer loves the treadmill and does an hour every day. Way to go Boomer!