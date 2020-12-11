Wichita high school moves wrestling event outside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in a Kansas state-sanctioned high school wrestling duel, Bishop Carroll, a Wichita Catholic high school, hosted Wichita Northwest outdoors, at their high school football field.

“My athletic director came up and asked if I wanted to host it,’ said Kyle Cline, Bishop Carroll’s head wrestling coach. “I texted him, ‘Hey, why don’t we do it on the football field?’ Just kind of joking. And then he, not even 30 seconds later, he said, ‘Yes. Let’s make it happen.'”

Because the event was outside, parents of the wrestlers were able to sit in the stands and cheer their teens on for the first time all season.

“I’ve never been to a wrestling meet outside and I thought that sounded like so much fun,” said Heather Moore, a parent for a Wichita Northwest wrestler.

“Part of it is I think they’re just excited to be out and watch their kids perform. But I think I’m a venue like this because it’s different, I think it adds a little bit of excitement to it,” said Jeff Pacha, a Bishop Carroll parent.

The closely contested duel ended up finishing in favor of the Bishop Carroll Eagles, 43-33.