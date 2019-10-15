Wichita high school student killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have released the name of the Northwest High student who died in a crash Monday afternoon. They say the victim is 17-year-old Dominick Sublett.

Scene of fatal crash in west Wichita. (KSNW Photo)

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at Central and Socora Street in front of Bishop Carroll High School.

Three other people were injured.

Police say an 83-year-old man was driving an SUV east on Central and was turning north onto Socora. A 16-year-old boy was driving a car west on Central. There were two other teens in the car.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Sublett died. The 16-year-old driver and a 16-year-old girl in the backseat have serious injuries. All three are from Northwest High. The 83-year-old man has minor injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

One woman who knew the victim over the years through a sports program says her heart is broken for the family.

“Keeping someone’s memory in your heart will do a lot for coping with his absence,” says Jill Robinson.

The principal at Northwest sent a message to Northwest High families:

It is with great sadness that I share with you that one of our Northwest students passed away this afternoon in a car accident. Two other Northwest students were badly hurt in the accident as well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students’ families.” PRINCIPAL ERIC HOFER-HOLDEMAN, NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

The principal goes on to say that counselors will be available at the school Tuesday for anyone who would like to talk.