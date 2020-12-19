Wichita hit with multiple earthquakes Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Geological Survey has confirmed at least three different earthquakes have shaken Wichita since 11:42 a.m. on Saturday.

All three of these earthquakes are located in E. Wichita near 13th St.

The first earthquake reported was a 3.0 magnitude, followed by a 2.9 magnitude shake at 12:40 p.m. and then a 3.7 magnitude seven minutes later.

The US Geological Survey also confirmed a fourth earthquake around N. Greenwich and E. 21st St. The USGS said this earthquake happened at 12:52 p.m. and was monitored as a 3.4 magnitude. To let the USGS know you felt the quake, click here.

USGS has confirmed a fifth earthquake at 1:18 p.m., this one was listed at a 2.5 magnitude and was located north of E. 13th St. between N. Rock Rd and N Webb Rd.

We have heard from multiple people in the community who have said they heard a bang and felt their house shake. Others have told us their windows shook and had dishes bang together during the quake.

