WICHITA (KSNT) – Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital has been named the best regional hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Procedures & Conditions” ratings of hospitals throughout the nation, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis is the best hospital in the Wichita region. This is the highest award a hospital can earn from U.S. News, according to the hospital.

The ranking is based on performance that is significantly better than the national average in seven areas: heart attack, heart failure, stroke, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, colon cancer surgery, kidney failure and diabetes.

Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa (another hospital in the region) was also recognized by U.S. News for a better than national average performance in hip fracture treatments/procedures. The New Life Center at Ascension Via Christi in St. Joseph was also recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care – the only Wichita hospital to earn this distinction.

“These awards are yet another recognition of our team’s commitment to provide safe, compassionate, personalized care for all,” Ascension Via Christi CEO Kevin Strecker said. “I am extremely proud of the outstanding results that our associates working with our physician partners continue to achieve in improving the health of individuals in our communities.”

To create these rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any “high-performing” rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.

The U.S. News “Procedures & Conditions” methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

These rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”



For more information, view the entire list of regional hospital rankings HERE.