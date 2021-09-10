Wichita inmate facing charges after attack on officers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An inmate in the Sedgwick County jail is facing more charges after he allegedly used a metal shank while attacking three jail employees.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said 56-year-old James Brown faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder after the altercation.

The sheriff’s office says three deputies were taking Brown back to his cell Wednesday night when he pulled out a metal shank and began swinging it.

Two of the deputies suffered injuries to their hands. Brown was treated at a hospital before being returned to jail. He was originally jailed after he allegedly struck his girlfriend and her dog with a sword during a fight in March.