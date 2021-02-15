Wichita loses its fight to keep videos from media

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge has ruled that a Kansas newspaper can have access to two Wichita Police body camera videos.

The ruling Wednesday came more than three years after The Wichita Eagle requested copies.

Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey E. Goering ruled that the city of Wichita “acted in bad faith and without a reasonable basis in law” by withholding the footage.

The city disagrees but says it will abide by the ruling.

One video relates to an alleged police cover-up of a hit-and-run collision involving an off-duty police officer.

The other features an Iraqi-American man who was wrongly detained after he tried to deposit a $151,000 check at a local bank.