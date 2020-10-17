Wichita man arrested on charge of criminal threat against Mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a 59-year-old man on a charge of criminal threat against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple Friday, according to a news release.

Wichita police officers said they were alerted to threatening statements made by Dowty directed toward Mayor Whipple. Officers and investigators immediately began investigating the threatening statements, leading to the arrest of Dowty Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and it will be presented to the Sedgwick County District

Attorney’s Office.