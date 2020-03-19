Wichita man sentenced to life for sexually abusing children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 38-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced for the sexual assault and beatings of several children.

Eric McFadden was sentenced Wednesday by a judge to three consecutive life sentences plus 86 months.

In April of 2018, a 13-year-old boy walked to the Wichita Police Department Patrol North substation to report his mother’s boyfriend was abusing his siblings. The boy was the oldest of nine children who were taken into protective custody.

Police later discovered McFadden sexually abused two of the young girls in the family and beat them all with belts and extension cords if they took his snacks or “acted up.”

In February, a jury found McFadden guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape, and five counts of abuse of a child. The earliest he would be eligible for parole is after he’s served 82 years in prison.